The WoodentopsFormed 1983
The Woodentops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyj4.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/90ae37a5-a693-4f81-893a-ca07ed365bdf
The Woodentops Biography (Wikipedia)
The Woodentops are a British rock band that enjoyed critical acclaim and moderate popularity in the mid-1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Woodentops Tracks
Sort by
Get It On
The Woodentops
Get It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Get It On
Last played on
Well Well Well
The Woodentops
Well Well Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Well Well Well
Last played on
Why Why Why
The Woodentops
Why Why Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Why Why Why
Last played on
Stop This Car
The Woodentops
Stop This Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Stop This Car
Last played on
Good Thing
The Woodentops
Good Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Good Thing
Last played on
It Will Come
The Woodentops
It Will Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
It Will Come
Last played on
In A Dream (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
In A Dream (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Travelling Man (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
Travelling Man (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Well Well Well (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
Well Well Well (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Plutonium Rock (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
Plutonium Rock (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Everything Breaks (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
Everything Breaks (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Get It On (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
Get It On (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Get It On (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
Why (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
The Woodentops
Why (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Why (Glastonbury, 20 Jun 1987)
Plenty (BBC Session Version)
The Woodentops
Plenty (BBC Session Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Plenty (BBC Session Version)
Last played on
Travelling Man
The Woodentops
Travelling Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Travelling Man
Last played on
Maybe It Won't Last
The Woodentops
Maybe It Won't Last
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Maybe It Won't Last
Last played on
Heaven
The Woodentops
Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Heaven
Last played on
Love Train
The Woodentops
Love Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Love Train
Last played on
Everything Breaks (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Sep 1984)
The Woodentops
Everything Breaks (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Sep 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
The Last Time (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Sep 1984)
The Woodentops
The Last Time (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Sep 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Get It On (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Sep 1984)
The Woodentops
Get It On (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Sep 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Third Floor Rooftop High
The Woodentops
Third Floor Rooftop High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyj4.jpglink
Third Floor Rooftop High
Last played on
The Woodentops Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist