Kyoko Takezawa Biography (Wikipedia)
Kyoko Takezawa (竹澤 恭子 Takezawa Kyōko) is a prominent Japanese-born violinist. She has recorded for the RCA Victor Red Seal label.
Born in Ōbu, Aichi, she started her training in Japan as a part of the Suzuki Method program and was part of a tour of the United States. She is a graduate of the Juilliard School (1989) where her teacher was Dorothy DeLay. Ms. Takezawa won the gold medal in 1986, and served as a judge for the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis.
She played on the Stradivarius loaned to her by the Nippon Music Foundation until it was sold at auction in 2006 for US$3,544,000.
Kyoko Takezawa Tracks
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Past BBC Events
