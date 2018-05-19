Karen GibsonGospel conductor
Karen Gibson
Karen Gibson Tracks
Stand by Me
Karen Gibson
Stand by Me
Stand by Me
Music Arranger
Last played on
Soon and Very Soon
Andraé Crouch
Soon and Very Soon
Soon and Very Soon
Choir
Choir
Take Me Back
Super Choir & V9 Collective
Take Me Back
Take Me Back
Composer
The Blood
Michelle Williams
The Blood
The Blood
Choir
You Are My Saviour
Super Choir, Noel Robinson & Karen Gibson
You Are My Saviour
You Are My Saviour
Composer
Performer
Keep Moving
Super Choir, Israel J. Allen & Bazil Meade
Keep Moving
Keep Moving
Composer
We Are Not Ashamed
Dawn Thomas Wallace
We Are Not Ashamed
We Are Not Ashamed
Jambo
Muyiwa
Jambo
Jambo
Choir
Eko Illey
Muyiwa
Eko Illey
Eko Illey
Choir
Rain
Noel Robinson
Rain
Rain
Freedom
Noel Robinson
Freedom
Freedom
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
