Antonio ScottiItalian baritone. Born 25 January 1866. Died 26 February 1936
Antonio Scotti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1866-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9098e5f2-8da5-4cb5-acd6-334aa6aeaae6
Antonio Scotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Scotti (25 January 1866 – 26 February 1936) was an Italian baritone. He was a principal artist of the New York Metropolitan Opera for more than 33 seasons, but also sang with great success at London's Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and Milan's La Scala.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonio Scotti Tracks
Sort by
Sextet (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Sextet (Lucia di Lammermoor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Sextet (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Last played on
Back to artist