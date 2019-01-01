Giant DragFormed 2003
Giant Drag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/909880dc-435e-4626-986c-4040836e52ae
Giant Drag Biography (Wikipedia)
Giant Drag is an American Indie rock band from Los Angeles, California. The band was founded in 2003 by Annie Hardy who continues to be the band's sole singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giant Drag Tracks
Sort by
Kevin Is Gay
Giant Drag
Kevin Is Gay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kevin Is Gay
Last played on
This Isn't It
Giant Drag
This Isn't It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Isn't It
Last played on
Wicked Game
Giant Drag
Wicked Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wicked Game
Last played on
Giant Drag Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist