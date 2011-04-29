The Envy CorpsFormed 2001
The Envy Corps
2001
The Envy Corps Biography (Wikipedia)
The Envy Corps are an American alternative rock band from Ames, Iowa. The band is known for their atmospheric-meets-pop sound, attracting comparisons to Radiohead, Doves, New Order, Dinosaur Jr., and Modest Mouse. Its members are Brandon Darner (guitar), Micah Natera (keyboards, guitar), Luke Pettipoole (vocals, guitar, piano) and Scott Yoshimura (drums).
In a review of their critically acclaimed 2011 release It Culls You, Christina Smart of Examiner.com called the Envy Corps "the best band you've never heard of."
The Envy Corps Tracks
Story Problem
The Envy Corps
Story Problem
Story Problem
