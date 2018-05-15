Paul Shapiro
Paul Shapiro is a jazz, world, and klezmer saxophonist from New York City.
From 1983 to 2007 Shapiro recorded eight albums, toured, and frequently played tenor saxophone in New York City with the Microscopic Septet.
In 1994 Shapiro co-founded a musical collective with American record producer Arthur Baker called Brooklyn Funk Essentials.
