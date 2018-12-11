Shane FilanBorn 5 July 1979
Shane Filan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049tx35.jpg
1979-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9094ecdf-8995-4af1-86be-3810140a1e2c
Shane Filan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shane Steven Filan (born 5 July 1979) is an Irish singer and songwriter. He is one of the two lead singers and frontman of boy band Westlife, which was formed in 1998, disbanded in 2012, and regrouped in 2018. Filan has released three solo albums: You and Me (2013), Right Here (2015) and Love Always (2017). He appeared sixteen times in the UK Singles Chart number-ones making him the most appeared Irish music artist in the British music number-one singles history.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shane Filan Performances & Interviews
- Shane Filan Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hrfs1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hrfs1.jpg2017-10-01T12:34:00.000ZWestlife's Shane Filan performs two songs live for Madeley On Sundayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hrcpj
Shane Filan Live Session
- Shane Filan is 'Right Here' with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kft8m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kft8m.jpg2016-02-23T15:50:00.000ZShane talks about his 'Right Here' tour and when Westlife might be getting back together.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kftf4
Shane Filan is 'Right Here' with Steve Wright
- Shane Filan and Nadine Coyle Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036tp9v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036tp9v.jpg2015-11-02T12:20:00.000ZShane and Nadine performed their duet live in the studio for the very first time!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036xk8r
Shane Filan and Nadine Coyle Live in Session
- Shane Filan - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pfqtw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pfqtw.jpg2014-01-10T12:00:00.000ZShane Filan Joins Ken Bruce to select his picks for Tracks of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pfqwg
Shane Filan - Tracks of My Years
- Shane Filan performs live for Sir Terry Woganhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dzt8n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dzt8n.jpg2013-08-11T15:14:00.000ZShane sings his new single Everything To Me and an exclusive cover of Amazed by Lonestarhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dztnz
Shane Filan performs live for Sir Terry Wogan
Shane Filan Tracks
Sort by
Knee Deep In My Heart
Shane Filan
Knee Deep In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmz06.pnglink
Knee Deep In My Heart
Last played on
Everything To Me
Shane Filan
Everything To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01djsk6.jpglink
Everything To Me
Last played on
Knee Deep In Your Heart
Shane Filan
Knee Deep In Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Knee Deep In Your Heart
Last played on
Unbreakable
Shane Filan
Unbreakable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bylrb.jpglink
Unbreakable
Last played on
All You Need To Know
Shane Filan
All You Need To Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
All You Need To Know
Last played on
Eternal Flame (Radio 2 Session, 01 Oct 2017)
Shane Filan
Eternal Flame (Radio 2 Session, 01 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Heaven (Radio 2 Session, 01 Oct 2017)
Shane Filan
Heaven (Radio 2 Session, 01 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Beautiful In White
Shane Filan
Beautiful In White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Beautiful In White
Make You Feel My Love
Shane Filan
Make You Feel My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Make You Feel My Love
Dont Dream Its Over
Shane Filan
Dont Dream Its Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Dont Dream Its Over
This I Promise You
Shane Filan
This I Promise You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
This I Promise You
Unbreakable (Radio 2 Piano Room, 30 August 2017)
Shane Filan
Unbreakable (Radio 2 Piano Room, 30 August 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Crazy Over You
Shane Filan
Crazy Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Crazy Over You
Last played on
Swear It Again (Radio 2 Piano Room, 30 August 2017)
Shane Filan
Swear It Again (Radio 2 Piano Room, 30 August 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Completely
Shane Filan
Completely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Completely
Last played on
I Can't Make You Love Me (Radio 2 Piano Room, 30 August 2017)
Shane Filan
I Can't Make You Love Me (Radio 2 Piano Room, 30 August 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
Shane Filan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How do you stay successful after winning X Factor?
-
Matt Cardle Live Session
-
How did Brian McFadden help Keith Duffy with his vocals?
-
"Who knows what will happen with Boyzone down the road?"
-
Markus Feehily Live in Session
-
Shane Filan and Nadine Coyle Live in Session
-
Brian McFadden Live in Session
-
Markus Feehily discusses going solo from Westlife with Steve Wright
-
Shayne Ward Live in Session
-
Louise Dearman and Shayne Ward Live in Session
Back to artist