Shane Steven Filan (born 5 July 1979) is an Irish singer and songwriter. He is one of the two lead singers and frontman of boy band Westlife, which was formed in 1998, disbanded in 2012, and regrouped in 2018. Filan has released three solo albums: You and Me (2013), Right Here (2015) and Love Always (2017). He appeared sixteen times in the UK Singles Chart number-ones making him the most appeared Irish music artist in the British music number-one singles history.