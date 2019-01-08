Sharon BezalyBorn 1972
Sharon Bezaly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04dbbby.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9091ade7-02a8-42b8-9fe5-78022a91398b
Sharon Bezaly Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Bezaly (Hebrew: שרון בצלי; born 1972) is a flutist.
Bezaly was born in Israel, but lives presently in Sweden. She has been an international performer since 1997, when she began her solo flute career. She made her solo debut at 13 with Zubin Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic. Her flute was made by Muramatsu Flutes out of 24-carat gold.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Bezaly Tracks
Sort by
Flute Sonata
Francis Poulenc
Flute Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Flute Sonata
Last played on
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
Leonard Bernstein
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Hymn and Psalm - A Simple Song (Mass)
Last played on
Recorder Sonata in D minor, HWV 367a
George Frideric Handel
Recorder Sonata in D minor, HWV 367a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Recorder Sonata in D minor, HWV 367a
Last played on
Dances with the Winds, 4th mvt.
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Dances with the Winds, 4th mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Dances with the Winds, 4th mvt.
Last played on
Fantaisie, Op 79
Gabriel Fauré
Fantaisie, Op 79
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Fantaisie, Op 79
Last played on
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpglink
Concertino for flute and orchestra, Op 107
Last played on
Poco Adagio (first movement) from Sonata in A minor Wq.132 for flute solo
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Poco Adagio (first movement) from Sonata in A minor Wq.132 for flute solo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Concerto for flute and orchestra
Jacques Ibert
Concerto for flute and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbv.jpglink
Concerto for flute and orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Cantabile and Presto
George Enescu
Cantabile and Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46m.jpglink
Cantabile and Presto
Last played on
Ballade
Frank Martin
Ballade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Ballade
Last played on
Flute Sonata in A major, BWV 1032
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flute Sonata in A major, BWV 1032
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Flute Sonata in A major, BWV 1032
Last played on
Concerto Grosso No. 1
Alfred Schnittke
Concerto Grosso No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Concerto Grosso No. 1
Last played on
Le merle noir
Olivier Messiaen
Le merle noir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Le merle noir
Last played on
Flute Concertino op. 107
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Flute Concertino op. 107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tm45.jpglink
Flute Concertino op. 107
Orchestra
Last played on
Rondo in D major K.184 Anh.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo in D major K.184 Anh.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Rondo in D major K.184 Anh.
Last played on
Flute Sonata in D major Op.94
Sergei Prokofiev
Flute Sonata in D major Op.94
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Flute Sonata in D major Op.94
Last played on
Andante Pastorale and Scherzettino
Paul Taffanel
Andante Pastorale and Scherzettino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dbbby.jpglink
Andante Pastorale and Scherzettino
Performer
Last played on
Romanesque
Reynaldo Hahn
Romanesque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
Romanesque
Last played on
Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Mari Takano, Sharon Bezaly, Swedish Chamber Orchestra & Anne Manson
Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dbbby.jpglink
Concerto for Flute and String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Composer
Last played on
I Hear the Water Dreaming
Toru Takemitsu
I Hear the Water Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
I Hear the Water Dreaming
Last played on
Flute Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 (1st mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Flute Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Flute Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Polonaise, Menuet and Badinerie from Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV1067
Johann Sebastian Bach
Polonaise, Menuet and Badinerie from Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV1067
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Polonaise, Menuet and Badinerie from Suite No 2 in B minor, BWV1067
Flute Sonata in E major, BWV1035
Johann Sebastian Bach
Flute Sonata in E major, BWV1035
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Flute Sonata in E major, BWV1035
Solo III for flute (2nd movement)
Kalevi Aho
Solo III for flute (2nd movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yg.jpglink
Solo III for flute (2nd movement)
Flute Sonata in B minor, Op 1 No 9
George Frideric Handel
Flute Sonata in B minor, Op 1 No 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Flute Sonata in B minor, Op 1 No 9
Sonata in E flat for flute and hparsichord, BWV1031
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in E flat for flute and hparsichord, BWV1031
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonata in E flat for flute and hparsichord, BWV1031
Sonata for flute and continuo (BWV.1034) in E minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata for flute and continuo (BWV.1034) in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonata for flute and continuo (BWV.1034) in E minor
Last played on
Sonata in A major for violin and piano, ed Jean-Piere Rampal for flute. 4th movt
César Franck
Sonata in A major for violin and piano, ed Jean-Piere Rampal for flute. 4th movt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Sonata in A major for violin and piano, ed Jean-Piere Rampal for flute. 4th movt
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 16 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev95v2
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-31T02:09:44
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 16 - New Generation Artists
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8bgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-17T02:09:44
17
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Sharon Bezaly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist