Sharon Bezaly (Hebrew: שרון בצלי‎; born 1972) is a flutist.

Bezaly was born in Israel, but lives presently in Sweden. She has been an international performer since 1997, when she began her solo flute career. She made her solo debut at 13 with Zubin Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic. Her flute was made by Muramatsu Flutes out of 24-carat gold.