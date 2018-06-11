James RobertsonDrums
James Robertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9090d6a0-70ad-4a7f-8730-2f685643ea41
James Robertson Tracks
Sort by
Freedom
James Robertson
Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom
Performer
Last played on
(18th March) Man on the Bus
James Robertson
(18th March) Man on the Bus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(18th March) Man on the Bus
Last played on
Your Soul Is Not A Bird
Art Of The Memory Palace & James Robertson
Your Soul Is Not A Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Soul Is Not A Bird
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist