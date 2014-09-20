The Countdown SingersSound-alike cover band associated with the Madacy labels. Formed 1994
The Countdown Singers
1994
The Countdown Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Countdown Singers is a name given to Madacy Entertainment's revolving group of studio musicians, used since 1994. They perform sound-alike cover versions of well-known songs. They have released over 80 albums.
The Countdown Singers Tracks
Big Bad John
The Countdown Singers
Big Bad John
Big Bad John
