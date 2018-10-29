Stephanie Young Hwang (born August 1, 1989), known professionally as Tiffany or Tiffany Young, is an American singer. Born and raised in California, she was discovered by South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment at the age of fifteen and subsequently moved to South Korea. After two years of training, Tiffany debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation (and later one of its subgroups TTS) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. In 2016, following her contribution to several side projects during the early part of her career, Tiffany became the second Girls' Generation member to release a solo debut album, I Just Wanna Dance.