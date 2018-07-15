Alma DeutscherBorn February 2005
Alma Elizabeth Deutscher (born February 2005) is an English composer, pianist, violinist, and child prodigy. At age six she composed her first piano sonata. At age seven, she completed her first major composition, the opera The Sweeper of Dreams. Aged nine, she wrote a concerto for violin and orchestra, which she premiered in a 2015 performance.
At the age of ten she completed her first full-length opera, Cinderella, which had its European premiere in Vienna in 2016 under the patronage of conductor Zubin Mehta. Its US premiere a year later was released on DVD by Sony Classical. At the age of twelve, Deutscher also premiered her first piano concerto.
