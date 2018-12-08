The Four Aces1950s American vocal group
The Four Aces
The Four Aces are an American male traditional pop music quartet, popular since the 1950s. Over the last half-century, the group amassed many gold records. Its million-selling signature tunes include "Love is a Many-Splendored Thing", "Three Coins in the Fountain", "Stranger in Paradise", "Tell Me Why", and "(It's No) Sin". Other big sellers included "Shangri-La", "Perfidia", and "Sincerely". The original members, responsible for every song made popular by the group, included Al Alberts, Dave Mahoney, Lou Silvestri, and Rosario "Sod" Vaccaro.
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing
Heart of my heart
Heart of my heart
Three Coins In The Fountain
True Love
True Love
Mr Sandman
Mr Sandman
Stranger In Paradise
Stranger In Paradise
Heart
Heart
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing (feat. Al Alberts)
Love Is A Many Splendored Thing (feat. Al Alberts)
Heart And Soul
Heart And Soul
Melody of Love
Melody of Love
Friendly Persuasion
Friendly Persuasion
Three Coins In The Fountain
Three Coins In The Fountain
Mister Sandman
Mister Sandman
Tell Me Why
Tell Me Why
