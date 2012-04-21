James Louis McCartney (born 12 September 1977) is a British musician and songwriter. He is the only son of songwriter and former Beatle Paul McCartney. He has contributed to a number of solo albums by his parents, including Flaming Pie (1997) and Driving Rain (2001) by Paul McCartney and Wide Prairie (1998) by Linda McCartney.

He has released two EPs and two albums. His most recent, The Blackberry Train, was released on 6 May 2016.