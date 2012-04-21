James McCartneyPaul McCartney's son. Born 12 September 1977
James McCartney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/908b11f3-7519-4379-87ee-6ac6ea468375
James McCartney Biography (Wikipedia)
James Louis McCartney (born 12 September 1977) is a British musician and songwriter. He is the only son of songwriter and former Beatle Paul McCartney. He has contributed to a number of solo albums by his parents, including Flaming Pie (1997) and Driving Rain (2001) by Paul McCartney and Wide Prairie (1998) by Linda McCartney.
He has released two EPs and two albums. His most recent, The Blackberry Train, was released on 6 May 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James McCartney Tracks
Sort by
Wings of A Lightest Weight
James McCartney
Wings of A Lightest Weight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wings of A Lightest Weight
Last played on
Old Man
James McCartney
Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Man
Last played on
Angel
James McCartney
Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel
Last played on
James McCartney Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist