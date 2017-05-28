Johann Jakob WaltherBorn 1650. Died 2 November 1704
Johann Jakob Walther
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1650
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9086f685-07a8-4428-8f3d-845c916bc08a
Johann Jakob Walther Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Jakob Walther (1650 – 2 November 1717) was a German violinist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johann Jakob Walther Tracks
Sort by
Scherzo d'Augelli con il Cuccu
Johann Jakob Walther
Scherzo d'Augelli con il Cuccu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo d'Augelli con il Cuccu
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Johann Jakob Walther Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist