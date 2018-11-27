Ileana CotrubașRomanian soprano. Born 9 June 1939
Ileana Cotrubaș
1939-06-09
Ileana Cotrubaș Biography (Wikipedia)
Ileana Cotrubaș (born June 9, 1939) is a Romanian opera soprano whose career spanned from the 1960s to the 1980s. She was much admired for her acting skills and facility for singing opera in many different languages.
Ileana Cotrubaș Tracks
Verdi: La Traviata: Parigi O Cara
Ileana Cotrubaș
Verdi: La Traviata: Parigi O Cara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br359.jpglink
Verdi: La Traviata: Parigi O Cara
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
Engelbert Humperdinck
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
The Sandman, and the Evening Prayer (Hansel & Gretel)
Choir
Brindisi (La Traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Brindisi (La Traviata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Brindisi (La Traviata)
Hansel and Gretel (Act 2, Sc 2-3)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel and Gretel (Act 2, Sc 2-3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024qd3b.jpglink
Hansel and Gretel (Act 2, Sc 2-3)
Orchestra
Conductor
Non sapete quale affetto (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Non sapete quale affetto (La traviata)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Non sapete quale affetto (La traviata)
Libiamo, ne 'lieti calici - La Traviata
Ileana Cotrubaș
Libiamo, ne 'lieti calici - La Traviata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br359.jpglink
Libiamo, ne 'lieti calici - La Traviata
La fleur que tu m'avais jetée (Carmen)
Georges Bizet
La fleur que tu m'avais jetée (Carmen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
La fleur que tu m'avais jetée (Carmen)
Beatrice et Benedict : Duo (nocturne) 'Vous soupirez, madame?'
Hector Berlioz
Beatrice et Benedict : Duo (nocturne) 'Vous soupirez, madame?'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Beatrice et Benedict : Duo (nocturne) 'Vous soupirez, madame?'
E strano!......Sempre libera
Giuseppe Verdi
E strano!......Sempre libera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
E strano!......Sempre libera
Rigoletto: "Gualtier Maldè... Caro nome" ("Gualtier Maldè... dear name")
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto: "Gualtier Maldè... Caro nome" ("Gualtier Maldè... dear name")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Rigoletto: "Gualtier Maldè... Caro nome" ("Gualtier Maldè... dear name")
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Rigoletto - conclusion of Act II
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto - conclusion of Act II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Rigoletto - conclusion of Act II
Performer
La Traviata: Addio del passato
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata: Addio del passato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata: Addio del passato
Prendi, quest'e l'immagine from La Traviata
Giuseppe Verdi
Prendi, quest'e l'immagine from La Traviata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Prendi, quest'e l'immagine from La Traviata
Addio del passato from La Traviata
Giuseppe Verdi
Addio del passato from La Traviata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Addio del passato from La Traviata
Un di, quando le veneri from La Traviata
Giuseppe Verdi
Un di, quando le veneri from La Traviata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Un di, quando le veneri from La Traviata
La Traviata - Un di felice, eterea
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata - Un di felice, eterea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata - Un di felice, eterea
La Damoiselle élue
Claude Debussy
La Damoiselle élue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Damoiselle élue
Orchestra
La Traviata, Act II Ah! Dite alla giovine
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata, Act II Ah! Dite alla giovine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata, Act II Ah! Dite alla giovine
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
Joseph Haydn
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
La Fedelta premiata - dramma pastorale giocoso in 3 acts H.28.10 - Act 2
Orchestra
Louise Act 3 - "Depuis le jour"
Gustave Charpentier
Louise Act 3 - "Depuis le jour"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1td.jpglink
Louise Act 3 - "Depuis le jour"
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqz6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-23T02:15:23
23
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1983
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqb3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1983-07-22T02:15:23
22
Jul
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1983
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4d4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-05T02:15:23
5
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez6q9r
Westminster Cathedral
1972-08-24T02:15:23
24
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 33
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1971: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebn3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-24T02:15:23
24
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist