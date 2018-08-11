Lovelace WatkinsBorn 6 March 1938. Died 11 June 1995
Lovelace Watkins
1938-03-06
Lovelace Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Lovelace Watkins (March 6, 1938 – June 11, 1995) was a Las Vegas-based singer and performer who achieved prominence in America as well as in Europe and Australia.
Lovelace Watkins Tracks
Dreams
Lovelace Watkins
Dreams
Dreams
