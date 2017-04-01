Guy Lafitte (12 January 1927 – 11 July 1998) was a French jazz tenor saxophonist born at Saint-Gaudens, France, most notable for his work with Mezz Mezzrow from 1951–1952 and having toured with Big Bill Broonzy in 1951.

In 1954 Lafitte made Paris his home, and worked with Lionel Hampton and Emmett Berry. Lafitte had also been a collaborator on various other projects with musicians such as Wild Bill Davis and Bill Coleman.