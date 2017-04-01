Guy LafitteBorn 12 January 1927. Died 10 June 1998
Guy Lafitte
1927-01-12
Guy Lafitte (12 January 1927 – 11 July 1998) was a French jazz tenor saxophonist born at Saint-Gaudens, France, most notable for his work with Mezz Mezzrow from 1951–1952 and having toured with Big Bill Broonzy in 1951.
In 1954 Lafitte made Paris his home, and worked with Lionel Hampton and Emmett Berry. Lafitte had also been a collaborator on various other projects with musicians such as Wild Bill Davis and Bill Coleman.
Blue Lou
BILL COLEMAN & Guy Lafitte
Blue Lou
Blue Lou
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
Sammy Price
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
Boogie Woogie a la Parisienne
Jambo
Guy Lafitte
Jambo
Jambo
