Elizabeth Cotten Born 5 January 1895. Died 29 June 1987
Elizabeth Cotten
1895-01-05
Elizabeth Cotten Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth "Libba" Cotten (née Nevills) (January 5, 1893 – June 29, 1987) was an American blues and folk musician, singer, and songwriter.
A self-taught left-handed guitarist, Cotten developed her own original style. She played a guitar strung for a right-handed player, but played it upside down, as she was left-handed. This position required her to play the bass lines with her fingers and the melody with her thumb. Her signature alternating bass style has become known as "Cotten picking".
Elizabeth Cotten Tracks
Freight Train
Elizabeth Cotten
Freight Train
Freight Train
Shake Sugaree
Elizabeth Cotten
Shake Sugaree
Shake Sugaree
Graduation March
Elizabeth Cotten
Graduation March
Graduation March
Jenny
Elizabeth Cotten
Jenny
Jenny
Shoot That Buffalo
Elizabeth Cotten
Shoot That Buffalo
Shoot That Buffalo
When I Get Home
Elizabeth Cotten
When I Get Home
When I Get Home
Spanish Flang Dang
Elizabeth Cotten
Spanish Flang Dang
Spanish Flang Dang
Two Guitar Pieces
Elizabeth Cotten
Two Guitar Pieces
Two Guitar Pieces
Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie
Elizabeth Cotten
Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie
Oh Babe It Ain't No Lie
Georgia Buck
Traditional American
Georgia Buck
Georgia Buck
Elizabeth Cotten live at the Euphoria Tavern 1975
Elizabeth Cotten
Elizabeth Cotten live at the Euphoria Tavern 1975
Honey Babe Your Cares For You
Elizabeth Cotten
Honey Babe Your Cares For You
Sugaree Shake
Elizabeth Cotten
Sugaree Shake
Sugaree Shake
