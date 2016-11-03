Pumeza Matshikiza
Pumeza Matshikiza (born 27 February 1979 in Lady Frere, South Africa) is a South-African operatic soprano. A graduate of the Royal College of Music and a member of the Royal Opera's Jette Parker Young Artists Programme from 2007 to 2009, she made her début as a flower maiden in Parsifal and has gone on to sing leading soprano roles with Stuttgart Opera. Matshikiza has released two solo albums on the Decca Classics label.
Suor Angelica: Senza Mamma
Giacomo Puccini
Suor Angelica: Senza Mamma
Suor Angelica: Senza Mamma
Ebben, ne Andro Lontana (from La Wally)
Alfredo Catalani
Ebben, ne Andro Lontana (from La Wally)
Ebben, ne Andro Lontana (from La Wally)
Song to the Moon - from Rusalka Act 1
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon - from Rusalka Act 1
Song to the Moon - from Rusalka Act 1
Si, mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Si, mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Si, mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Lungi dal caro bene
Giuseppe Sarti
Lungi dal caro bene
Lungi dal caro bene
A Chloris
Reynaldo Hahn
A Chloris
A Chloris
Freedom Come All Ye
Pumeza Matshikiza
Freedom Come All Ye
Freedom Come All Ye
Amazing Grace
Pumeza Matshikiza
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Saduva (Hush, I hear you)
Mackay Davashe
Saduva (Hush, I hear you)
Saduva (Hush, I hear you)
Thula Baba
Trad.
Thula Baba
Thula Baba
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
La Boheme - opera in 4 acts
Iya Gaduza
Miriam Makeba
Iya Gaduza
Iya Gaduza
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
London
2014-09-13
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2014
London
Live at Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh Castle
2014-07-19
Live at Edinburgh Castle
19:00
Edinburgh Castle
