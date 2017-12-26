Mic ChristopherBorn 21 September 1969. Died 29 November 2001
Mic Christopher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/907acfc9-a918-4958-83cb-e77c77680800
Mic Christopher Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael "Mic" Christopher (21 September 1969 – 29 November 2001) was an American–born Irish singer-songwriter, best known for his posthumously-released debut album Skylarkin'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mic Christopher Tracks
Sort by
Skylarkin
Mic Christopher
Skylarkin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skylarkin
Last played on
Heyday
Mic Christopher
Heyday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heyday
Last played on
Mic Christopher Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist