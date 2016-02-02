Zachary CaleBorn 1978
Zachary Cale
1978
Zachary Cale (born 1978) is an American songwriter and musician who grew up in Louisiana but currently lives in Brooklyn, NY. His music combines elements of folk, country, blues, rock and pop styles. His "moody lyrics and accomplished guitar playing have drawn comparisons to Leonard Cohen and John Fahey, and his voice, in its lower register, is eerily reminiscent of early Bob Dylan." He has also been compared to Townes Van Zandt, John Martyn, Donovan, and Nick Drake. And his music has been described as both "emotionally resonant" and "delicate".
