The Golden Palominos
Formed 1981
The Golden Palominos
1981
The Golden Palominos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Golden Palominos are an American musical group headed by drummer and composer Anton Fier, first formed in 1981. Aside from Fier, the Palominos membership has been wildly elastic, with only bassist Bill Laswell and guitarist Nicky Skopelitis appearing on every album through 1996. Their latest work, 2012's A Good Country Mile features vocalist Kevn Kinney.
While the Palominos' records usually featured a core set of musicians and a certain emotional continuity throughout the bulk of an album, various guest appearances resulted in stylistic changes from track to track.
The Golden Palominos Tracks
Boy (Go)
Boy (Go)
Boy (Go)
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires
The Golden Palominos Links
