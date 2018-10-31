Ross Orton is a musician/songwriter/producer based in Sheffield, England.

He is known for his work as drummer in Add N to (X) and as part of electro trio Fat Truckers, and since that band's split in 2004 has formed the Cavemen songwriting/production duo with Pulp's Steve Mackey. His songwriting/production work includes the Arctic Monkeys' 2013 album AM, the Mercury Music Prize-nominated Arular by M.I.A., The Fall, Toddla T, Roots Manuva, Kid Acne, Bromheads Jacket as well as Sheffield electronic artists including Kings Have Long Arms and The Lovers. Orton has remixed artists including The Kills, Kelis, Duffy, Esser, Tinchy Stryder and Ladyhawke.

Orton played drums on Jarvis Cocker's 2006 Jarvis album and 2009 Further Complications album.