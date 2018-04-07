Tina Turner Biography (Wikipedia)
Tina Turner (born Anna Mae Bullock, November 26, 1939) is an American-born Swiss singer-songwriter, dancer and actress. Turner rose to prominence with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm before recording hit singles both with Ike and as a solo performer. One of the world's best-selling recording artists of all time, she has been referred to as The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and has sold more than 200 million records worldwide to date. Turner is noted for her energetic stage presence, powerful vocals, career longevity and trademark legs.
Anna Mae Bullock was born in Nutbush, Tennessee. She began her career in 1958 as a featured singer with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm, first recording under the name "Little Ann". Her introduction to the public as Tina Turner began in 1960 as a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Success followed with a string of notable hits credited to the duo, including "A Fool in Love", "It's Gonna Work Out Fine" (1961), "River Deep – Mountain High" (1966), "Proud Mary" (1971) and "Nutbush City Limits" (1973), a song that she wrote. Tina Turner married Ike Turner in 1962.
Tina Turner Tracks
Sort by
When The Heartache Is Over
Let's Stay Together
What's Love Got To Do With It
The Best
Goldeneye
Steamy Windows
Private Dancer
Proud Mary
I Don't Wanna Lose You
Nutbush City Limits
We Don't Need Another Hero
River Deep Mountain High
Latest Tina Turner News
Tina Turner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
What happened when Cher joined Chris fresh from the premiere of Mamma Mia 2?
-
Oops! What secret has Cher let slip to Chris on air about a new album of ABBA songs?!
-
Cher: "I missed out on a part in Thelma & Louise"
-
Chris calls Cher's hotel room for an exclusive early morning interview
-
Funk Family Tree: Oliver Sain - Jurassic 5
-
As Glastonbury comes to a close Cyndi Lauper chats to Jo and Dermot
-
Cyndi Lauper: “What about Big Mama Thornton… without her, you would have never heard Elvis singing Hound Dog!”
-
Cyndi Lauper: "It made me feel like I’d rather be a singer any day than a Queen who still had to wash clothing!"
-
Cyndi on Glasto: "I had to do a tour to prove myself first"
-
Cyndi Lauper is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame