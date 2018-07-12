Martin Hayes
1962-07-04
Martin Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Hayes (born 4 July 1962) is an Irish fiddler from County Clare. He is a member of the Irish-American supergroup The Gloaming.
Martin Hayes Performances & Interviews
Martin Hayes Tracks
Disco Power
Martin Hayes
Disco Power
Disco Power
Last played on
The New Post Office / The Pigeon On The Gate / The New Custom House
Martin Hayes
Martin Hayes
The New Post Office / The Pigeon On The Gate / The New Custom House
The New Post Office / The Pigeon On The Gate / The New Custom House
Last played on
Casadh an tSúgáin
Thomas Bartlett
Casadh an tSúgáin
Casadh an tSúgáin
Last played on
Banish Misfortune
Martin Hayes
Banish Misfortune
Banish Misfortune
Last played on
Coleman's March
Dennis Cahill
Coleman's March
Coleman's March
Last played on
Jenny Picking Cockles / The Sligo Maid
Andrew MacNamara, Martin Hayes & Jim Corry
Jenny Picking Cockles / The Sligo Maid
Jenny Picking Cockles / The Sligo Maid
Last played on
The Old Bush / The Reel With The Burl
Martin Hayes
Martin Hayes
The Old Bush / The Reel With The Burl
The Old Bush / The Reel With The Burl
Last played on
An Rogaire Dubh
Dennis Cahill
An Rogaire Dubh
An Rogaire Dubh
Last played on
The Crooked Road / The Foxhunter's Reel
Martin Hayes
Martin Hayes
The Crooked Road / The Foxhunter's Reel
The Cat In The Corner / John Naughton's Jig
Martin Hayes
Martin Hayes
The Cat In The Corner / John Naughton's Jig
The Cat In The Corner / John Naughton's Jig
Last played on
O'REILLY'S GREYHOUND/PALMER'S GATE
Dennis Cahill
Dennis Cahill
O'REILLY'S GREYHOUND/PALMER'S GATE
O'REILLY'S GREYHOUND/PALMER'S GATE
Last played on
Mug of Brown Ale / Eddie Kelly's Reel
Trad.
Trad.
Mug of Brown Ale / Eddie Kelly's Reel
Mug of Brown Ale / Eddie Kelly's Reel
Farewell to music
Turlough O'Carolan
Farewell to music
Farewell to music
Cliffs of Mohar / Holly Bush
Trad.
Trad.
Cliffs of Mohar / Holly Bush
Cliffs of Mohar / Holly Bush
Morning Star, The Caoilte Mountains
Martin Hayes
Martin Hayes
Morning Star, The Caoilte Mountains
Morning Star, The Caoilte Mountains
Last played on
Repeal The Union
Martin Hayes
Repeal The Union
Repeal The Union
Last played on
Repeal The Union
Martin Hayes
Repeal The Union
Repeal The Union
Last played on
Lucy Farr's
Martin Hayes
Lucy Farr's
Lucy Farr's
Last played on
The Larks March
Martin Hayes
The Larks March
The Larks March
Last played on
THE BUCKS OF ORANMORE - EILEEN CURRAN - JIMMY ON THE MOOR
Dennis Cahill
Dennis Cahill
THE BUCKS OF ORANMORE - EILEEN CURRAN - JIMMY ON THE MOOR
THE BUCKS OF ORANMORE - EILEEN CURRAN - JIMMY ON THE MOOR
Last played on
Paddy Fahy's Reel
Martin Hayes
Paddy Fahy's Reel
Paddy Fahy's Reel
Last played on
The Colliers, Johnny's Wedding
Martin Hayes
Martin Hayes
The Colliers, Johnny's Wedding
The Dear Irish Boy
Martin Hayes
The Dear Irish Boy
The Dear Irish Boy
Last played on
The Galtee Hunt
Martin Hayes
The Galtee Hunt
The Galtee Hunt
Last played on
The Clare Reel
Martin Hayes
The Clare Reel
The Clare Reel
Last played on
The Dear Irish Boy (feat. Willie Clancy & Martin Hayes)
Trad.
Trad.
The Dear Irish Boy (feat. Willie Clancy & Martin Hayes)
The Dear Irish Boy (feat. Willie Clancy & Martin Hayes)
Last played on
Stand Up And Fight
Martin Hayes
Stand Up And Fight
Stand Up And Fight
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Martin Hayes, Iarla Ó Lionáird and Lisa O'Neill
Barbican Centre, London, UK
26
Feb
2019
Martin Hayes, The Gloaming, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill and Doveman
Union Chapel, London, UK
26 Feb 2019
Union Chapel, London, UK
28
Feb
2019
Martin Hayes, The Gloaming, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill and Doveman
Union Chapel, London, UK
28 Feb 2019
Union Chapel, London, UK
