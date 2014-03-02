Francesco Cera
Francesco Cera (born in Bologna, Italy) is an Italian harpsichordist, organist and conductor. Accomplished performer of Italian Baroque harpsichord and organ repertoire, he was a student of Gustav Leonhardt in Amsterdam (1989–90), then in 1991 became member of the ensemble Il Giardino Armonico. Since 1997 he has been director of the Ensemble Arte Musica, specializing in Italian vocal repertoire from Gesualdo and Monteverdi to 18th-century cantatas. Cera has held master classes at the Smarano Organ Academy and the Piccola Accademia Montisi.
