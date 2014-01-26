The Young LionsSupergroup featuring jazz musicians Wayne Shorter, Frank Strozier, Lee Morgan, Bobby Timmons, Bob Cranshaw, Albert Heath and Louis Hayes.. Formed 1960. Disbanded 1960
The Young Lions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/906e0ad9-cf42-4c75-a170-5759c27a5bba
The Young Lions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Young Lions is an album by an ad hoc group of jazz musicians: Wayne Shorter, Frank Strozier, Lee Morgan, Bobby Timmons, Bob Cranshaw, Albert Heath and Louis Hayes. It was recorded in 1960 and released in 1961 on Vee-Jay Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Young Lions Tracks
Sort by
Seeds Of Sin
The Young Lions
Seeds Of Sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seeds Of Sin
Last played on
The Young Lions Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist