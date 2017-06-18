Jay LeonhartBorn 6 December 1940
Jay Leonhart
Jay Leonhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Leonhart (born December 6, 1940, Baltimore, Maryland) is a double bassist, singer, and songwriter who has worked in jazz and popular music. He has performed with Judy Garland, Bucky Pizzarelli, Carly Simon, Frank Sinatra, and Sting. Leonhart is noted for his clever songwriting, often laced with dry humor. His compositions have been recorded by Blossom Dearie, Lee Konitz, and Gary Burton. His poetry is published both in, and outside of, the venue of song.
You Say You're Leaving
Change My Occupation
Playboy Club
Louis Bellson
On The Road
Dodgers
The Lion
Society Music
