Hank WilliamsCountry music legend. Born 17 September 1923. Died 1 January 1953
Hank Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Hiram King "Hank" Williams (September 17, 1923 – January 1, 1953) was an American singer-songwriter and musician. Regarded as one of the most significant and influential American singers and songwriters of the 20th century, Williams recorded 35 singles (five released posthumously) that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, including 11 that ranked number one (three posthumously).
Born in Mount Olive, Butler County, Alabama, Williams relocated to Georgiana with his family, where he met Rufus Payne, who gave him guitar lessons in exchange for meals or money. Payne had a major influence on Williams' later musical style, along with Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb. Williams would later relocate to Montgomery, where he began his music career in 1937, when producers at radio station WSFA hired him to perform and host a 15-minute program. He formed the Drifting Cowboys backup band, which was managed by his mother, and dropped out of school to devote his time to his career.
Hank Williams Tracks
Im So Lonesome I Could Cry
Jambalaya
Lost Highway
I Saw The Light
Lovesick Blues
Pan American
Sally Goodin
Wedding Bells
You Win Again
Hey Good Lookin'
A Mansion On The HIll
Cold, Cold Heart
Take These Chains From My Heart
Your Cheatin' Heart
Move It On Over
Hey Good Looking
Settin' the Woods on Fire
I'm A Long Gone Daddy
I'll Never Get Out Of This World Alive
Dust On The Bible
