Mubarak BegumBorn 1935. Died 18 July 2016
Mubarak Begum
1935
Mubarak Begum Biography
Mubarak Begum was an Indian vocalist who sang in the Hindi and Urdu languages. She was playback singer in Bollywood films during the 1950s and 1960s. She had also recorded and given public performances in a number of other genres, including Ghazal and Na`at. A list of the Hindi film songs recorded by her can be found here.
Tracks
Mujhko Apne Gale Laga Lo
Mubarak Begum
Kabhi Tanhaiyon Mein Yun
Mubarak Begum
Jab Ishq Kahin Ho Jata Hai
Asha Bholse & Mubarak Begum
Performer
Saanwariya Teri Yaad EMI)
Mubarak Begum
Ham hal E Dil
Mubarak Begum
