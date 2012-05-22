Electric Eel ShockFormed 1997
Electric Eel Shock
1997
Electric Eel Shock Biography
Electric Eel Shock (EES) are a three-piece garage rock band, formed in Tokyo in 1994. They first toured the United States in 1999 and have been touring the world ever since.
Electric Eel Shock Tracks
Suicide Rock'n'Roll
Electric Eel Shock
Suicide Rock'n'Roll
Suicide Rock'n'Roll
Japanese Meets Chinese in USA
Electric Eel Shock
Japanese Meets Chinese in USA
Japanese Meets Chinese in USA
Goodbye Peach
Electric Eel Shock
Goodbye Peach
Goodbye Peach
Out Of Control
Electric Eel Shock
Out Of Control
Out Of Control
Metal Man
Electric Eel Shock
Metal Man
Metal Man
Lovin' You
Electric Eel Shock
Lovin' You
Lovin' You
