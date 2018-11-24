Carolina CottonBorn 20 October 1925. Died 10 June 1997
Carolina Cotton
1925-10-20
Carolina Cotton Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolina Cotton (nee Helen Hagstrom; October 20, 1925 in Cash, Arkansas – June 10, 1997, in Bakersfield, California) was an American singer and actress known as the "Yodeling Blonde Bombshell", the "Girl of the Golden West" and the "Queen of the Range".
Carolina Cotton Tracks
I Love To Yodel
Carolina Cotton
Nola
Carolina Cotton
Nicola
Carolina Cotton
Three Miles South Of Cash
Carolina Cotton
I Betcha I Getcha
Carolina Cotton
Yodel Yodel Yodel
Carolina Cotton
