Rutland BoughtonBorn 23 January 1878. Died 25 January 1960
Rutland Boughton (23 January 1878 – 25 January 1960) was an English composer who became well known in the early 20th century as a composer of opera and choral music.
His oeuvre includes three symphonies, several concertos, part-songs, songs, chamber music and opera (which he called "music drama" after Wagner). His best known work was the opera The Immortal Hour. His Bethlehem (1915), based on the Coventry Nativity Play and notable for its choral arrangements of traditional Christmas carols, also became very popular with choral societies worldwide.
Among his many works, the prolific Boughton composed a complete series of five operas of Arthurian mythos, written over a period of thirty-five years: The Birth of Arthur (1909), The Round Table (1915–16), The Lily Maid (1933–34), Galahad (1943–44) and Avalon (1944–45). Other operas by Boughton include The Moon Maiden (1918); Alkestis (1920–22); and The Ever Young (1928–29).
Through the Boughton Trust (see below), many of his major works have been recorded and are available on disc including The Immortal Hour, Bethlehem, Symphony No 1 Oliver Cromwell, Symphony No 2 Deirdre, Symphony No 3, Oboe Concerto No 1, string quartets and various chamber pieces and songs.
Three Folk Dances for orchestra
String Quartet in F major, 'From the Welsh Hills'
Three Folk Dances (The Weary Wave o' Tyne)
The Immortal Hour (Love duet)
Concerto No 1 in C minor for oboe and strings (3rd mvt)
Faery Chorus (The Immortal Hour)
Symphony no. 3 in B minor [1937]
The Immortal Hour (Love duet) (feat. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra)
Love Duet from The Immortal Hour
Oboe Quartet No. 1 ii Allegro giocoso
Act 1 of 'The Immortal Hour'
The Immortal Hour - opera - Act 1
Oboe Quartet No 1 – First movement Allegro Vivace
Concerto for flute and strings in D major, third movement; Allegro molto
Symphony No 1 'Oliver Cromwell' – first movement
Burglar Bill
How Beautiful They Are, the Lordly Ones
The Immortal Hour
Proms 1932: Prom 15
Proms 1926: Prom 15
Proms 1923: Prom 33
Proms 1921: Prom 33
Proms 1914: Prom 57
