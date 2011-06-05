Dude 'n Nem is an American hip hop duo consisting of Chicago rappers Trygic and Upmost.

The duo signed to TVT Records and released the single "Watch My Feet" in 2007. The single peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart. Pitchfork Media listed "Watch My Feet" as the fiftieth best track of 2007. The song was also featured on the soundtrack to Need for Speed: ProStreet. Their debut studio album, Tinted Incubators, was released in October 2007. In 2008, the duo were featured on rapper Yung Berg's single "Do That There".