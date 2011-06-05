Dude ’n Nem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/905c4ea4-7c8e-4c7b-b64d-c5a04596d4c0
Dude ’n Nem Biography (Wikipedia)
Dude 'n Nem is an American hip hop duo consisting of Chicago rappers Trygic and Upmost.
The duo signed to TVT Records and released the single "Watch My Feet" in 2007. The single peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Bubbling Under R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart. Pitchfork Media listed "Watch My Feet" as the fiftieth best track of 2007. The song was also featured on the soundtrack to Need for Speed: ProStreet. Their debut studio album, Tinted Incubators, was released in October 2007. In 2008, the duo were featured on rapper Yung Berg's single "Do That There".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dude ’n Nem Tracks
Sort by
Watch My Feet
Dude ’n Nem
Watch My Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watch My Feet
Last played on
Dude ’n Nem Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist