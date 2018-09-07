John Michael Stipe (born January 4, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter, best known as being the lead singer of the alternative rock band R.E.M. from their formation in 1980 until their dissolution in 2011.

Possessing a distinctive voice, Stipe has been noted for the "mumbling" style of his early career as well as for his social and political activism. He was in charge of R.E.M.'s visual aspect, often selecting album artwork and directing many of the band's music videos. Outside the music industry, he owns and runs two film production studios, C-00 and Single Cell Pictures.

As a member of R.E.M., Stipe was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. As a singer-songwriter, Stipe is considered to be an influence on a wide range of artists, including Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Thom Yorke of Radiohead. Bono of U2 described his voice as "extraordinary".