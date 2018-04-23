Broadway was an American post-hardcore band from Orlando, Florida. Formed in 2007, the band "burst onto the music scene with their catchy hooks and sophisticated song structures"

The band joined Uprising Records to release their debut album Kingdoms in 2009 which features guest appearances by singers Jonny Craig and Craig Owens. The band is also known for their cover of The Lonely Island's single "I'm on a Boat", and have released three full-length albums entitled Kingdoms, Gentlemen's Brawl and Contexture: Gods, Men, & The Infinite Cosmos.