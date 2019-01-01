Gennady Nikolayevich RozhdestvenskyBorn 4 May 1931. Died 16 June 2018
Gennady Nikolayevich Rozhdestvensky
1931-05-04
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gennady Nikolayevich Rozhdestvensky, CBE (Russian: Генна́дий Никола́евич Рожде́ственский; 4 May 1931 – 16 June 2018) was a Soviet and Russian conductor, People's Artist of the USSR (1976), and Hero of Socialist Labour (1990).
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
Carl Maria von Weber
Konzertstuck in F minor, Op 79
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 1 in D major, Op 19 (1st mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Violin Concerto No 1 in D major, Op 19 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Last played on
Karelia Suite (Alla marcia)
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite (Alla marcia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Last played on
Champagne Galop, Op 14
Hans Christian Lumbye
Champagne Galop, Op 14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Last played on
Concierto serenata for harp and orchestra (1952)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto serenata for harp and orchestra (1952)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Last played on
Homage March (Sigurd Jorsalfar)
Edvard Grieg
Homage March (Sigurd Jorsalfar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
Gallop from The Nose
Dmitri Shostakovich
Gallop from The Nose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
IV. The Cloak (Gogol Suite)
Alfred Schnittke
IV. The Cloak (Gogol Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Last played on
Waltz of the Flowers (Moscow Cheryomushki)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Waltz of the Flowers (Moscow Cheryomushki)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
Rued Langgaard
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Last played on
Symphony No 2: Finale Allegro
Alexander Borodin
Symphony No 2: Finale Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Last played on
Dance of the Five Couple (Romeo and Juliet)
Sergei Prokofiev
Dance of the Five Couple (Romeo and Juliet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Last played on
Orchestral Suite No 3 in D major, Op 27, 'Villageoise' (5th mvt)
George Enescu
Orchestral Suite No 3 in D major, Op 27, 'Villageoise' (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46m.jpglink
Last played on
March (The Nutcracker, Op 71)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
March (The Nutcracker, Op 71)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Last played on
The Protecting Veil: Movement. 1
John Tavener
The Protecting Veil: Movement. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Last played on
The Limpid Stream, Op 39 (Act 1: Waltz)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Limpid Stream, Op 39 (Act 1: Waltz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
Fantasia in F minor (D.940) orch. Mottl
Franz Schubert
Fantasia in F minor (D.940) orch. Mottl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Last played on
Last Spring Op. 33 no. 2
Edvard Grieg
Last Spring Op. 33 no. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
Symphony No 1, Op 13 (3rd mvt)
George Enescu
Symphony No 1, Op 13 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46m.jpglink
Last played on
Copenhagen Steam Railway Galop
Hans Christian Lumbye
Copenhagen Steam Railway Galop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Last played on
Cherevichki [the Slippers] - Act 1 scene 2 (extract)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cherevichki [the Slippers] - Act 1 scene 2 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Orchestra
Singer
Last played on
The Limpid Stream (Act 2, Adagio)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Limpid Stream (Act 2, Adagio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Limpid Stream (Entr'acte)
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Limpid Stream (Entr'acte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Members of the Young Communist League (The Bolt)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Members of the Young Communist League (The Bolt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Workers' Pantomime (The Bolt)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Workers' Pantomime (The Bolt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Golden Age (Act 3, extract)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Golden Age (Act 3, extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Act 2, Football (Golden Age)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Act 2, Football (Golden Age)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Moskva, Cheremushki: Act 1, scene 1: Excursion Around Moscow
Dmitri Shostakovich
Moskva, Cheremushki: Act 1, scene 1: Excursion Around Moscow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
Cinderella - Mazurka; Cinderella's Arrival; Grand Waltz
Sergei Prokofiev
Cinderella - Mazurka; Cinderella's Arrival; Grand Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Last played on
Symphony no. 15 in A major Op.141
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no. 15 in A major Op.141
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
Symphony no. 1 in F minor Op.10
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no. 1 in F minor Op.10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
Symphony no 11 in G minor Op103
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no 11 in G minor Op103
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
The Marriage - scene 2
Modest Petrovich Musorgsky, Ussr Ministry Of Culture S O, Vladimir Khrulen, Ludmilla Kolmakova & Gennady Nikolayevich Rozhdestvensky
The Marriage - scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dy62.jpglink
Composer
Orchestra
Singer
Last played on
Symphony No.1, 1st Movement
Alfred Schnittke
Symphony No.1, 1st Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Performer
Last played on
Six Songs, Op.25: 2. A Swan
Edvard Grieg
Six Songs, Op.25: 2. A Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Last played on
The Golden age - Dance of the Tennis Players
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Golden age - Dance of the Tennis Players
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
The Age of Gold, Act II: Polka
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Age of Gold, Act II: Polka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Last played on
Chout (excerpt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Chout (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gennady Nikolayevich Rozhdestvensky
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evj2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-05T02:50:58
5
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egm3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-24T02:50:58
24
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej6fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-20T02:50:58
20
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-01T02:50:58
1
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 33 - European Arts Festival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-15T02:50:58
15
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 33 - European Arts Festival
Royal Albert Hall
