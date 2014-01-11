Christer Sjögren, born 6 April 1950 in Hagfors, Sweden, is a Swedish dansband and rock singer. Most people know him as the singer in the Swedish dansband Vikingarna.

By mid 1978 he became a member of Vikingarna, earlier he sang in the band Pelles orkester.

Since the early 2000s, Christer Sjögren lives in Hammarö, outside Karlstad, Sweden.

The first album by Vikingarna with Christer Sjögren as singer is "Kramgoa låtar 7", released in 1979.

He competed in Melodifestivalen 2008, the Swedish preselection for the Eurovision Song Contest. Taking one of the two top spots in the first semi-final, his song "I Love Europe" was qualified for the final in the Globe Arena on 15 March 2008. He finished in 9th place. In 2018, he appears on Så mycket bättre which is broadcast on TV4.