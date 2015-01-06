Sadie JemmettSinger/songwriter
Sadie Jemmett (born 16 December 1970) is an award-winning British singer-songwriter based in London, who plays guitar, piano, dulcimer and harmonica.
Teach Your Children
Teach Your Children
Am I Making Sense
Am I Making Sense
Am I Making Sense
I'm Glad You're Back
I'm Glad You're Back
I'm Glad You're Back
