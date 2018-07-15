Camille HowardBorn 29 March 1914. Died 10 March 1993
Camille Howard
1914-03-29
Camille Howard Biography
Camille Howard (March 29, 1914 – March 10, 1993) was an American rhythm and blues pianist and singer, who first came to prominence in Roy Milton's Solid Senders in the 1940s. Her most successful recordings included "R. M. Blues" (as Milton's pianist, 1945), "Thrill Me" (as singer with Milton, 1947), and her own "X-Temporaneous Boogie" (1948).
Real Gone Daddy
Hurry Back Baby
X-Temporaneous Boogie
Within This Heart Of Mine
YouÕd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Million Dollar Boogie
I Tried To Tell You
Camille Howard - X-Temporaneous Boogie
