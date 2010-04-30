Styrofoam (Arne Van Petegem, born November 4, 1973) is a Belgian one man glitch electronica project (indietronic) on the independent record label Morr Music. He also releases under the moniker Tin Foil Star and works as a guest musician with The Go Find and Orange Black.

On the album Nothing's Lost, Styrofoam worked with artists Valerie Trebeljahr (Lali Puna), Andrew Kenny (The American Analog Set), Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie, The Postal Service), Bent Van Looy (Das Pop), Markus Acher (The Notwist, Lali Puna), Miki Yoshimura (Munk) and Alias.

On November 11, 2012, Styrofoam went on indefinite hiatus, posting on Twitter "Styrofoam will be taking a break for now or for ever and ever. Don't worry though, things will be happening over here: https://www.facebook.com/COHOLIPS"

On September 22, 2016, Styrofoam returned from hiatus by releasing a three track EP only to his SoundCloud webpage titled 'three instrumental songs to celebrate the end of summer EP'.