Valeria Alexandrovna Reshetnikova-Tsatouryan (Russian: Валерия Александровна Решетникова-Цатурян, Armenian: Վալերիա Ռուստետնիկովա-Ծատուրյան; born 13 July 1987), better known by her stage name Eva Rivas, is a Russian-Armenian singer. She represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 with the song "Apricot Stone".