Michael Rhodes
Born 16 September 1953
Michael Rhodes is an American bass player, known for his session work and touring in support of other artists, and his collaborations in bands and ensembles.
I'm In a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)
Adam Shoenfeld
Wide Open Spaces
Billy Crain
How You Learn to Live Alone
Sam Bush
There's Your Trouble
Mark Casstevens
