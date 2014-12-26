François SchubertSon of Franz Anton Schubert; not the prominent Austrian composer. Born 22 July 1808. Died 12 April 1878
François Schubert Biography (Wikipedia)
François Schubert (né Franz Anton Schubert (the Younger); 22 July 1808, Dresden – 12 April 1878, Dresden) was a violinist and composer.
After training with concertmaster Antonio Rolla in Dresden, Schubert studied violin with Charles Philippe Lafont in Paris and began working under the name François Schubert. He played in the Staatskapelle in Dresden from 1823 to 1873.
The son of church composer Franz Anton Schubert (the Elder, 1768–1824), Schubert was married to the singer and actress Maschinka Schubert (1815–1882) who was the daughter of horn player and composer Georg Abraham Schneider. Their daughter was the opera singer Georgina Schubert (1840–1878).
Schubert composed concert pieces, études, and chamber music, but is largely known for the bagatelle The Bee, a perpetuum mobile for violin and piano – a piece that is often misattributed to Franz Schubert due to the similarity of the two men's names.
François Schubert Tracks
Sort by
Die Biene (The Bee) or L'Abeille from 12 Bagatelles (Op.13 No.9)
String Quartet in G major, D887
The Bee
François Schubert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 5 in C minor - Excerpt
-
Encore! The Orchestra That Sings Brahms
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Schumann: Symphony No.4
-
Brahms: Symphony No.1 in C minor
-
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.30 in E, Op.109
-
Beethoven
-
Life inside a string quartet
-
An explosive performance of Mendelssohn!
-
Brahms: String Quartet No.3 in B flat, Op.67