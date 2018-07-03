Jens Laursøn EmborgBorn 22 December 1876. Died 18 April 1957
Jens Laursøn Emborg
1876-12-22
Jens Laursøn Emborg Biography (Wikipedia)
Jens Laursøn Emborg (22 December 1876, Ringe – 18 April 1957, Vordingborg) was a Danish organist and composer.
Jens Laursøn Emborg Tracks
Wind quintet, Op. 74 (Finale)
