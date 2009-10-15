Carl VerheyenBorn 1954
Carl Verheyen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/904ed1e9-4e2c-4d26-a819-3f138fec16ad
Carl Verheyen Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl William Verheyen (born 1954), is an American guitarist, known for his work in Supertramp and also for being a session guitarist. He is an adjunct instructor of studio jazz guitar for the Thornton School of Music of the University of Southern California, and makes frequent instructional performances at the Musician's Institute (MI) in Hollywood, California, Guitar Institute of Technology.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Verheyen Tracks
Sort by
Highway 27
Carl Verheyen
Highway 27
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highway 27
Last played on
Country Girl
Carl Verheyen
Country Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Girl
Last played on
Taxman
Carl Verheyen
Taxman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taxman
Last played on
Carl Verheyen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist