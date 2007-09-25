Ernst Gebhard Salomon Anschütz (28 October 1780 in Goldlauter near Suhl, Electorate of Saxony; 18 December 1861 in Leipzig) was a German teacher, organist, poet, and composer. He is also known for his account of the death of Johann Christian Woyzeck [de] in 1824 (see: Georg Büchner's play Woyzeck). Anschütz worked as a teacher in Leipzig for 50 years.