Ernst AnschützBorn 28 October 1780. Died 18 December 1861
Ernst Anschütz
1780-10-28
Ernst Anschütz Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernst Gebhard Salomon Anschütz (28 October 1780 in Goldlauter near Suhl, Electorate of Saxony; 18 December 1861 in Leipzig) was a German teacher, organist, poet, and composer. He is also known for his account of the death of Johann Christian Woyzeck [de] in 1824 (see: Georg Büchner's play Woyzeck). Anschütz worked as a teacher in Leipzig for 50 years.
Ernst Anschütz Tracks
O Tannenbaum
O Tannenbaum
O Tannenbaum
Oh Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum) (feat. Ernst Anschütz)
Oh Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum) (feat. Ernst Anschütz)
Oh Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum) (feat. Ernst Anschütz)
