Jah Wobble Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Wardle (born 11 August 1958), known by the stage name Jah Wobble, is an English bass guitarist, singer, poet and composer. He became known to a wider audience as the original bass player in Public Image Ltd (PiL) in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but left the band after two albums. Following his departure from PiL, he went on to a successful solo career, continuing to the present. In 2009, he published his autobiography, Memoirs of a Geezer. In 2012, he reunited with fellow PiL guitarist Keith Levene for Metal Box In Dub and the album Yin & Yang. Since 2013 he has been one of the featured pundits on Sunday morning's The Virtual Jukebox segment of BBC Radio 5 Live's Up All Night with Dotun Adebayo.
- Jah Wobble remembers Jaki Liebezeithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r08rk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r08rk.jpg2017-01-29T20:30:00.000ZJah Wobble pays tribute to Jaki Liebezeithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r08v0
Jah Wobble remembers Jaki Liebezeit
- Jah Wobble - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027m1px.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027m1px.jpg2014-09-28T14:00:00.000Z70s memories from Jah Wobble, the original bass player with Public Image Ltd.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027m1qr
Jah Wobble - My 70s
- The joyful Jah Wobble!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027jgyh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027jgyh.jpg2014-09-28T13:30:00.000ZMusician, singer, poet & one-time London tube driver Jah Wobble helps us big up the bass.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027jgzd
The joyful Jah Wobble!
Jah Wobble Tracks
Sort by